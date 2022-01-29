Raila doesn’t Keep political promises, DP Ruto says

Deputy President William Ruto has likened ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga to a political conman saying he has never kept his promises to those who have stood with him.

DP Ruto said Raila has deceived Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi as well as FORD Kenya Party leader Moses Wetangula.

He said they will continue supporting the President in service delivery but will not be pushed to support Raila.

“We are telling the President, please spare us the Kitendawili experiment, spare us the Kitendawili project. The Country can’t afford the Kitendawili experiment, This Country will be destroyed because his track record is littered with deceit and destruction,” DP Ruto said

Speaking in Kirinyaga, Ruto accused Raila of disrupting Government operations, destabilizing the Jubilee party and in the process curtailing service delivery.

He said UDA has joined hands with ANC and FORD Kenya for the good of the Country saying likeminded parties will join them in due course.

“We have come together so that we can unite the Country, we have not come together so that we can share positions, we have come together so that we can build a better Kenya, with the interest of Kenyans at heart,” Ruto said.

Interacting with the people of Embu alongside DP @WilliamsRuto and Sen @Wetangulam. In Kenya Kwanza, you are safe from the tremors. Our agenda is focused on bringing about real economic change and prosperity for all Kenyans. #EarthquakeinKirinyaga#KaziniKaziPesaMfukoni pic.twitter.com/6yvoWaTe5R — Musalia W Mudavadi (@MusaliaMudavadi) January 29, 2022

Mudavadi said their cooperation with UDA and FORD Kenya will prioritize the economy saying, “Our objective is to improve the economy of this Country. Kenyans have no money, we must improve their livelihood,” He said.

Mudavadi said they will traverse the Country to mobilize support for their alliance saying they will win the elections in the first round.

“We want on the 9th of August to have a united Government that will not go different directions. We must as Kenyans come out and vote in large numbers for progressive leaders,” He said

Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru said the region will vote for Ruto to the man saying any person saying otherwise is in denial.

The Mountain wont be bowed. One by one we'll speak to real needs of hustlers. Thank you H.E. @WilliamsRuto & our partners for bringing earthquake to Kirinyaga.

Turi andu ega. Andu ehokeku, We'll keep our promise cos you kept yours for 10yrs. #KenyaKwanza#UchumiBora #ChamaNiUDA pic.twitter.com/wvsEDzvDae — Anne Waiguru EGH, OGW (@AnneWaiguru) January 29, 2022

Waiguru’s bid for a second term received a huge boost after Ruto endorsed her candidature urging residents to support women leaders to enhance gender equality.

She exuded confidence that the 2022 contest will be free and fair saying the unity between Ruto, Mudavadi and Wetangula will shake the Country.