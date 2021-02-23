Raila ecstatic as BBI Bill sails through County Assemblies

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has expressed optimism that the BBI Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020 will henceforth proceed unimpeded towards approval by Kenyans effectively necessitating desired reforms.

In a statement released shortly after the Bill surpassed the constitutional threshold required as seen through the country’s devolved units, the ODM leader said the country is on the verge of instituting much-needed change especially as far as governance is concerned.

“With the dramatic and strong conclusion of the exercise today, we are extremely close to giving our people the reforms they need to create a united, inclusive, stable and prosperous nation that also deals decisively with the crime of corruption.” The ODM leader noted

According to Raila, Tuesday’s outcome is a victory that cannot be taken lightly. He says those opposed to the BBI had launched a powerful campaign that could have easily swayed the public toward a different path.

And the opposition leader was categorical that the anti-BBI brigade had employed every known political scheme to ensure its downfall.

“County assemblies have been able to push back on a year-long campaign of lies, misinformation, and undue influence on a document whose centerpiece is ensuring prosperity and equitable sharing of the same.” He reiterated

He expressed relief that “county assemblies and our governors had refused to give in to mistrust, cynicism, brinkmanship, and fear-mongering and passed the Bill resoundingly.”

Just like it has happened during the BBI signature collection exercise and the Bill’s subsequent dispatch to the counties where it was adopted resoundingly, the former Prime Minister remains ecstatic that parliament will not stand in the way of an idea whose time has come.

“I now look forward to working with our two houses of Parliament in the coming weeks as we move confidently towards a referendum.” He said in the statement

Raila maintains that Kenyans are not slow learners when it comes to recognizing and seizing moments of change.

“As a people, let us continue being driven by our hopes, not our fears, in search of the unity and prosperity we all desire and deserve.”