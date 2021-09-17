Raila expected in Mombasa for Saturday’s Coast delegates meeting

All is set for ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga high level Coast ODM delegates meeting in Mombasa tomorrow Saturday at wild waters park in Nyali.

Coast Members of Parliament say the aim of the meeting is to strengthen the ODM party in the region through recruitment of new members among other issues.

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir said the meeting will bring together Raila Odinga, members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the Parliamentary Group (PG).

Nassir said ODM believes in a democracy adding that they will soon mobilize support from the grassroot to revatilize the party’s fortunes in the region.

On his party Likoni Member of Parliament Hon Mishi Mboko said the delegates meeting will also prepare the region for the next general lections.

“As ODM, we are ready for a political, economic and social fight to have the Coast region unite under ODM. We have stood firm and will not be deterred by TangaTanga narratives,” she said.

Jomvu MP Badi Twalib said ODM is intact and will strengthen its traditional bases with renewed vigour.

“We are going to strengthen the party at the grassroots. We want to paint the region orange. Baba said the breaking of the cooking spoon is not the end of cooking. We will still cook and eat the food,” Twalib said.

Mombasa woman representative Asha Hussein welcomed new members to the party saying ODM is ready for 2022.

The Mombasa County ODM leaders were addressing media at ODM offices in Mvita Constituency after endorsing Governor Joho’s Stepbrother Mohamed Hamisi Dee as the ODM Mombasa branch Chairman.

Dhee replaces former nominated MCA and powerful finance committee Chair, the late Mohammed Hatimy.

The installation of Dhee before the ODM delegates meeting tomorrow is seen as a welcome move by ODM to try and kick-start a major campaign to revitalize the party at the Coast.

Dhee’s first assignment is to organize the Coast delegates meeting on Saturday at Wild Waters Complex, that will bring together 600 party delegates, 100 from each of the six Coastal counties.