Raila expresses confidence 24 counties will pass BBI Bill 

ODM leader Raila Odinga has expressed confidence that at least 24 counties will on Tuesday pass the Building Bridges Initiative Bill that seeks to amend some sections of the Constitution.

Speaking at the funeral of Origa Opiyo at Ratanga Primary School, Raila called on those opposing the initiative not to change tune saying it is their democratic right to have a divergent opinion.

Leaders who accompanied the former premier called on their opponents to brace for a tough battle ahead at the ballot.

This even as they faulted

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Deputy President William Ruto for allegedly using government resources to facilitate another party saying it is a total betrayal to the Head of State.

The number of County Assemblies that have passed the Bill currently stands at 11.

The Bill has been approved in Nairobi, Vihiga, Laikipia, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Busia, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, Kajiado and Kisii.

So far only Baringo County Assembly has voted to oppose the Bill.

In Nairobi County Assembly, 114 MCAs voted in favour of the report in a unanimous vote, with many saying the County stood to reap big from benefits contained in the report.

“Having considered, debated and approved the Constitutional BBI Bill 2020, the Speaker of the county assembly shall deliver a copy of the draft Bill jointly to the Speakers of the two Houses of Parliament with a certificate that the Assembly has approved it and attest to fulfil that at the rise of this Assembly,” said Benson Mutura, the Speaker of the Assembly.

In Laikipia County Assembly, all the 24 members who were present in the chambers voted in favour of the report.

“Once we attain the 24 county assemblies required, we are going to enlighten our people on the ground so that they also make the right decision,” stated Laikipia County Assembly Speaker Patrick Waigwa.

The Bill Bill requires the approval of 24 counties for it to be presented to both Houses of Parliament for consideration and thereafter be subjected to a national referendum.