Raila faces backlash over Adani deals

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga has come under heavy criticism over his support on the controversial Adani-energy deal.

Businessman and Philanthropist Enock Opara opposed the former Prime Minister’s remarks regarding the Indian based multinational conglomerate involvement in Kenya’s critical infrastructure projects such as the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and the energy sector.

Mr. Opara opposed Odinga’s declaration supporting the Adani deals arguing they do not represent the country’s long-term interests.

“While Odinga has cited the company’s capacity based on its record in Gujarat and Mumbai, we must take into account the larger implications of such partnerships for Kenya’s long-term interests,” he said.

Transparency and Accountability

He opined the Adani Group has faced multiple allegations of environmental violations and monopolistic practices in other regions noting that entering into such agreements with the entity poses a serious risk to ‘Kenya’s economic independence and the transparent governance of its public resources.’

He added, “We must prioritize partners with proven, clean records and a commitment to accountability and environmental sustainability.”

Protecting National Sovereignty

The takeover, which has sparked protests amongst Kenyans on Social media, will see mega infrastructure projects like those at JKIA handed over to conglomerates with questionable histories.

He said that allowing an external corporation, especially one with controversies surrounding it, to take control of these critical sectors could compromise our strategic interests.

“Kenya’s airports and energy projects are vital to our national security, sovereignty, and economy,” said Enock Opara.

Commitment to Sustainable and Transparent Partnerships

The businessman called for a reassessment of the involvement of the Adani Group in these projects that are aligned to our values of transparency, sustainability, and national growth and not those that bring with them a cloud of controversy.

“Kenya needs to explore partnerships with companies that demonstrate an unwavering commitment to environmental protection, sustainable development, and responsible corporate governance,” Mr. Opara said.

“This is not just about the completion of mega-projects but also ensuring they are developed with the long-term welfare of the country in mind.”