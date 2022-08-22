Raila files petition at Supreme Court

Azimio la Umoja One coalition party leader Raila Odinga has Monday filed a petition at the Supreme Court challenging President-elect William Ruto’s win in the August 9 poll.

He was accompanied by his running mate Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka and other Azimio leaders.

Earlier, Lawyer Dan Maanzo said they had filed an online petition.

Speaking at Milimani Law Courts, Maanzo said the Raila Odinga coalition was ready for the petition and expressed optimism of succeeding adding that the law was on their side.

This is Raila’s fifth time running and third time challenging his loss in presidential elections through the Supreme Court, having filed a case after the last two elections in 2013 and 2017.

The petition accuses IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati of usurping the role and functions of the commission by declaring results from the 27 constituencies that had not been tallied or verified by the commission.

Azimo’s Raila Odinga and Martha Karua cite in their petition, the constituencies of Mvita, Matuga, Kilifi North,Bura, Fafi, Wajir North, Eldas, Mandera West, Tigania east, Mbeere north, Ndaragua, Kapenguria, Kacheliba and Narok north.

Others are Narok South, Narok West, Kajiado East, Kandunyi, Nyakach, Rangwe, Ndhiwa, Suba North, Kuria East, Bomachoge, Borabu, Kitutu Chache North and West Mugirango.

Azimio avers that the tally and count in the 27 constituencies would have affected the outcome of the presidential election.

The petitioner further claims that at the time of declaring the final result of the presidential election, the IEBC had not received, uploaded and made publicly available for scrutiny on the public IEBC portal, Forms 34A in the 27 constituencies.

Read the full Raila Odinga and Martha Karua’s petition–> PETITION

After filing, the Azimio team is expected to serve respondents within one day, who will then have four days to file their responses.

The case will then be heard and determined by September 4, 2022.

Two more petitions have been filed at the Supreme Court Challenging the victory of William Ruto as President-Elect following the August 9 elections.

Meanwhile, two petitions were filed by John Njoroge Kamau and another by four activists Khelef Khalifa, George Osewe, Ruth Mumbi and Grace Kamau.

Petitioner John Njoroge Kamau has listed the four dissenting IEBC commissioners as interested parties in the petition.

These are vice chairperson Juliana Cherera and commissioners Irene Masit, Justus Nyang’aya and Francis Wanderi.

Kamau has listed IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati, President-elect William Ruto and Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua and the IEBC as respondents.

In his petition, Kamau is seeking an order directing the IEBC to organize and conduct a fresh presidential election.

He is also seeking a declaration that Chebukati committed election irregularities and should be investigated for possible criminal culpability.

Read their full petition here–> petition

The two petitions now raises to three the number of petitions so far filed.