Raila forcing a handshake settlement, Ichung’wa says

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa has claimed Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga is stoking a political crisis to force a handshake settlement.

Ichungwa through statement said Odinga’s desire is to create a backdoor through mayhem and anarchy to sabotage a legitimately elected government through its anti-government protests.

“The truth is these protests are a product of a refusal to accept reality and the desire to backdoor a way into government. The intention is to flout the law, the design is to cause chaos and make businesses suffer in the false hope that this will cause a power sharing arrangement,” the Kikuyu legislator said.

“What we are witnessing is not an exercise of “the freedom to assemble” as enshrined in Article 37 of the Constitution. Instead, it is purely a criminal effort by paid and hired gangs to create mayhem, anarchy and terrorism against Kenyans and sabotage a legitimately elected government,” he said.

He said the intended result of the Azimio la Umoja led protests were not about the cost of living but about Raila Odinga’s fifth loss at the Presidential election.

“The Government is addressing the issue of the cost of living but these demonstrations are not about that, they are about Odinga’s bitterness at losing an election for the fifth consecutive time. In his characteristic style, he has resorted to violent and bloody extra-judicial and extra-constitutional means to blackmail the people of Kenya,” MP Ichung’wa noted.

Noting that Mr Odinga has blackmailed successive regimes, the Majority Leader said that the handshake will not be an option, now and in the future.

“We all know where the Lord of violence, is headed with the destructive demonstrations: Cause chaos and shed blood with a view to forcing a handshake,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Kenya Kwanza Government, MP Ichung’wa called upon the Inspector-General of Police and the Director of Public Prosecutions to investigate all acts of criminality, arrest perpetrators and charge them and further take action on financiers and mobilisers of the anti-government protests.

He also urged the IG to investigate the planned mobilization of ethnic criminal gangs being deployed to cause anarchy in strategic areas across the country.