Raila gets endorsement from a section of Uhuru’s cabinet

Three cabinet secretaries serving in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government have openly expressed their backing of Opposition leader Raila Odinga in next year’s presidential elections.

Interior Ministry’s Fred Matiang’i, his Health counterpart Mutahi Kagwe and Eugene Wamalwa (Defense) noted that the former Prime Minister is the only one that has demonstrated capacity and willingness to continue and complete development projects initiated by President Kenyatta.

They lauded Raila for agreeing to set aside his political differences with President Kenyatta for the sake of the country.

Speaking during a funds drive in aid of a Ksh.140 million dormitory under construction at Mongori mixed Secondary School in Kisii county, Matiang’i stressed the need for leaders to embrace loyalty to their seniors and country.

“On issues surrounding politics, when my president takes a position, I will be behind my President. I am going to be where the President and baba (Raila Odinga) are,” Matiang’i said

And he says his decision has been made easy by the fact his Kisii community long embraced the working relationship that has developed between the head of state and the ODM leader.

“The majority of our people are where the President and Raila is,” Matiang’i said

And after this announcement from Matiang’i, the Orange party leader immediately gave an assurance that he will play a part in his government were he to succeed in his mission to occupy the statehouse.

He commended Matiang’i for resolving to shelve ambitions upon the realization that the political landscape was crowded.

“We are going to work together with Fred (Matiang’i),” said Raila

Matiang’i’s sentiments resonated well with those of Kagwe who noted that unity between the president and Raila has shown that Kenya can achieve so much development if sustained.

“Anytime you want this nation to move, anytime you want this nation to move to prosper, Mt Kenya and Nyanza should read from the same script.” CS Kagwe said

“And because we want our country to prosper, why then wouldn’t we do what we have done since independence.” He posed

Their Defense counterpart Eugene Wamalwa indicated that the majority of the cabinet rallied behind the handshake between Uhuru and Raila that has since paved the way for the country to focus on development.

“As cabinet secretaries, we are President Uhuru Kenyatta’s foot soldiers. We are appointed to assist the president. So when he says his handshake with Raila will bring peace and development, we in cabinet rally behind that.” Wamalwa said

On his part, Raila vowed to unite the country and ensure equal considerations were applied in employment irrespective of ethnic affiliation.