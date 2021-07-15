Raila has finally seen the light, DP Ruto says

Deputy President William Ruto now says Opposition leader Raila Odinga has conceded and acknowledged that the conversation in the country is about how to transform the fortunes of ordinary Kenyans.

The DP claims that Raila, his sworn political rival, has seen the light and is now ready to be part of a debate about how best to improve the livelihoods of the common citizens.

He says this is a departure from the past where the former prime minister and his associates have only been keen on constitutional changes just for the sake of politics and power.

“We told them we will change the conservation in this country. It will no longer be about ethnic alliances but a conversation about the economy, not about power, but the empowerment of Kenyans,” he said during a meeting with leaders from Lari Constituency, in Karen, Nairobi County

Ruto’s sentiments coming just two days after the ODM leader disclosed that he will prioritize the welfare of Kenyans in rural areas.

“We are encouraged by the new political conversation going on among political leaders. Our conviction is that we must focus our energy and resources on Kenya’s economic transformation.” He added

He said Raila and others had not taken him seriously when he spearheaded a campaign to have the ‘hustlers’ welfare being given priority. He insists that Kenyans will elect the next set of leaders based on their policies towards ordinary citizens.

He noted that through broad and inclusive models such as the bottom-up, middle-out, for instance, we expect to support growth and improve the living standards of millions of people at the lower pedestal.

“I am glad they have given up, they are no longer pushing for constitutional change. I am happy Raila and his friends have accepted that Kenyans do not really want a conversation on the constitution but their economy,” he said