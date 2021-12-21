Raila has never grabbed any piece of land, ODM lawmakers say

Leaders drawn from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) have mounted a strong defense against claims that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is guilty of land grabbing.

While responding to calls for full implementation of the Ndungu Land Report by Deputy President William Ruto’s political allies, the ODM MPs said Raila will have no problem acting on its recommendations given that he is not tainted or culpable of any irregular land allocation.

The group led by Siaya Senator, James Orengo instead turned the heat on Ruto saying his record on land matters is tainted.

“If you look at recent history, Ruto and his allies cannot accuse anyone of land grabbing in this country,” the Senate Minority leader said

And as the two leaders prepare to face off in next year’s elections, Raila supporters insist their leader is the best choice to address land and a myriad of other issues affecting them.

“I urge Kenyans to look at the two narratives by Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga. I am sure at the end of the day, the narrative of Raila Odinga is going to win,” said Orengo.

Orengo said Raila, who served as Prime Minister in the Grand Coalition Government, came up with and pushed for the implementation of the National Land Policy, which borrows several recommendations from the Ndung’u report.

His sentiments received support from legislators among the Samwel Atandi, Otiende Amollo, David Ochieng, and Jared Okello who called on Kenyans to carefully scrutinize ideologies by those seeking the leadership of the country, adding that some were just populist statements that cannot carry the day.

The legislators, who included Senator Moses Kajwang and East Africa Legislative Assembly Member, Dr. Oburu Oginga warned Ruto and his team against making Raila their campaign agenda, adding that they should sell their policies instead. They insist that their rival’s obsession with the Ex-PM is ill-informed

“Baba is not an agenda of any election. Baba has already enumerated his 10 points for the country,” Nyando’s Jared Okello said

They were speaking at Mutumbu primary school grounds in Gem, Yala sub-county during the funeral of the late mama Dorcas Odhiambo, 83 years. The late Mama Dorcas was the mother of Gem Member of Parliament, Elisha Ochieng Odhiambo.