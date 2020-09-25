ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga has cautioned politicians against using proceeds of corruption to popularize their political ambitions.

Raila says leaders must uphold high standards of integrity by being at the forefront in the fight against corruption.

Speaking during the ODM’s National Executive Council meeting in Machakos County Raila said, “In the months ahead, we are going into a confrontation with the beneficiaries of proceeds of corruption who are arraigned against our agenda for a radical socio-economic transformation, job creation and equitable distribution of prosperity. We must win that war.”

Raila further dismissed claims by a section of Jubilee MPs affiliated to Deputy President William Ruto that the 2nd phase of Huduma Namba is an attempt to rig the election saying the allegations are baseless.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He said those claiming of a plot to rig the election are in Government and by the virtue of being in power are admitting to what they have been doing.

Raila said that the same politicians laughed and ridiculed him when he made similar claims in 2013 and 2017 saying it’s their time now to feel the heat.

He said Kenyans must get ready for the BBI report saying, “The forces that have always opposed change; the voices of impunity that thrive on corruption and outright lies, have already lined up against the report. We must stop them from dragging the country into anarchy.”

Raila said there are anti-reform elements that are lining up to stop the Country from moving forward saying they are the same ones who opposed the new constitution in 2010, the same ones who opposed the unity of purpose between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying they will be defeated again.

And on party matters, Raila urged the Council to capture concerns from the party members and ensure they are dealt with without delay.

He said the Party will continue to support the Government in the fight against COVID-19 especially now that the curve has flattened.

He said the party must remain strong in the grassroots and urged party leaders to strengthen women leagues, youth league in readiness for the 2022 contest.

“We have a responsibility as a party to liberate this Country, as a party we can’t be distracted in our efforts to build a true tourist destination with a vibrant economy that eradicates poverty, to achieve these objectives we must be unrelenting in the war against corruption,” He said.