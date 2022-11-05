Raila hits out at President Ruto again over taxes

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga has once again hit out at President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza government for their attempts to raise taxes for Kenyans.

Odinga said that Kenyans were already burdened by the high cost of living adding that raising the taxes was not the solution.

He was speaking in Biyubu village, Ganze constituency, Kilifi, where he had attended the burial of Kilifi youthful politician Jacob Fikirini’s father.

“The most important thing is to curb corruption, not add taxes. Kenyans are already grappling with high taxation, we will not allow that,” said Odinga.

The ODM party leader said that it was the duty of the government in power to address the challenges facing Kenyans while at the same time urging them to deliver on their promises.

The president recently challenged the Kenya Revenue Authority to raise the country’s tax bracket.

About six million people in the country are registered taxpayers against a population of 48 million people.

Odinga also accused Kenya Kwanza of hoodwinking Kenyans to vote for them saying that their campaign was based on false promises.

“They promised to lower food prices in 100 days immediately after they were sworn in, now they are asking for one year. They promised you free Ksh50 billion Hustlers fund, now they are telling you you will repay the money with 10 percent interest,” Odinga said.

He added that the Azimio coalition had an elaborate plan for the country which they could have implemented to transform the country, were it not for IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati whom they accused of stealing their victory.

He reiterated that they still don’t accept the August 9 presidential election results saying that they will not rest until the truth comes out.

He at the same time tore into the ongoing investigations into extrajudicial killings allegedly committed by security agencies.

This follows the decision by the president to disband the dreaded Special Service Unit (SSU) in the country.

“Let them stop this drama we are seeing, many innocent Kenyans who died who were ICC witnesses. People like Jacob Juma and Chris Musando were also killed. Their murders remain unresolved yet those behind them are known,” Odinga said.

Odinga was accompanied by Kilifi governor Gideon Mung’aro and his Mombasa counterpart Abdulswamd Nassir together with Kilifi senator Steward Madzayo among a host of coast ODM leaders.

Mung’aro said that as the chairman of the Jumuiya za Kaunti ya Pwani, he will push for the return of the region’s land given to the government through the Agriculture Development Cooperative (ADC) to be put under irrigation.

He alleged that there were plans to subdivide Malindi ADC and the failed Galana Kulalu ADC to private individuals.

“In our next JKP meeting, we shall resolve that these lands be given back to county governments. The lands belong to the government and should not be issued to private individuals,” Mungaro said.

Kilifi senator on his part criticized the recent Principal Secretaries nominations stating they lacked regional balance.

Ruto recently announced 50 names of individuals to serve as PSs with the Rift Valley and Central regions getting a lion’s share of the positions.

“I want to appeal to the president to ensure that as he runs his government, he should not commit all the people who have a qualification from a certain area only to serve in government leaving out other regions”

” It will be right if people from across the country have done interviews, they will be selected so that we have a national outlook in government,” he said.

He also asked the government to seek alternatives to raise money instead of raising taxes for Kenyans.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...