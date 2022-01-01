Raila: I am ready to take Kenya to another level once elected President

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has assured Kenyans that he will take the country to another level economically if elected President in the forthcoming General elections.

Raila said he will be taking over from President Uhuru Kenyatta who is a political scientist and being an engineer, it will be easier to upgrade the nation economically for the benefit of the Kenyans.

The former Prime Minister spoke after ushering in 2022 in style at COTU Secretary General Franci’s new luxurious home in Bofa in Kilifi which was attended by key personalities among them mount Kenya Bigwigs David Murathe, Former presidential candidate Peter Kenneth, Maina Kamanda , Kiambu, and Nairobi governors Ann Kananu , Caroline Karugu Nyeri Deputy Governor , Mombasa Deputy Governor, Kilifi Speaker jimmy Kahindi Kilifi ODM Chairman Teddy Mwambire among others.

The leaders celebrated the New Year with lots of entertainment from top Congolese band and when the clock ticked midnight there were fireworks fired at the beach side of the residence which had tight security as the VIPs ushered in the New Year.

In his keynote address to the Nation, Raila said the first President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta was an anthropologist who brought freedom of the nation followed by the late Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi who was a teacher and he laid the foundation for the nation.

The Third president Mwai Kibaki he said was an economist who came up with the vision 2030 plan and laid a foundation of the development plan while the current one a political economist came with the Big Four agenda which has been successful particularly on infrastructure development.

“Where the country now requires an engineer a person with experience in engineering who can take it to another level and its no one but yours truly who can take the country to the place where the founders of the nation wanted,” he said.

Raila wished Kenyans a happy new year 2022 and thanked God for enabling all those who managed to see it as the Covid-19 pandemic had negative effects from loss of business, deaths and loss of jobs.

He said this year is a year of change which will be brought by the elections and called on all those seeking political positions to exercise so peacefully and desist from any form of chaos or conflicts.

“We would like Kenyans to unite that is the spirit of Azimio la Umoja so that Ke4nyans wherever they are even if they have differences in opinions and policy to coexist peacefully,” he said.

On his part, Atwoli said they have started marathon for the oncoming campaigns for the statehouse adding that they are prepared more than before.

The COTU boss said they will stop any presidential candidate who was involved in malpractices or corruption as he does not deserve to lead the nation.

“This is a year of success, it’s a year of clean people that will yield results that Kenyans want this is a new year 2022,” he said.

Atwoli warned Kenyans against making the mistake of electing Deputy President William Ruto claiming he would run away with the Central banks and leave Kenyans to suffer.

He said Ruto was a man who is in love of grabbing anything on site be it land or to maximize his income adding that as w0orkers they will do what they can to stop him.

The COTU Secretary General said Ruto might commit suicide after losing the elections as he has spent a lot of money in campaigns adding that it will take over 15 years for him to become a president.

“People should be near him, trees nearby should be cut because the guy will commit suicide,” he said.

Murathe on his part said they are set to kick off countrywide rallies beginning with Thika stadium to ensure Raila becomes the president as the country requires a Mandela moment.

He said the DP who has been running all through was just a pacemaker but the real race begins to ensure Raila goes to state hours.

Murathe said Ruto will not be president and should learn how to be an official leader of the opposition as those who became presidents in the country.

“Ruto should begin learning about being a leader of opinion then after 10 to 15 years for him to be president,” he said.

Others who spoke were Peter Kenneth who called on peace to prevail in the nation during this political season.

He urged Kenyans to ensure they ensure they choose better leaders in all the sectors of the nation who are able to build the country and vote out leaders who do not have the qualities.

All the other leaders also unanimously said its time for a Raila presidency and vowed to work hard to make sure he goes to the statehouse.

They include Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu, Mombasa Deputy Governor William Kingi Caroline Karugu Nyeri Deputy Governor, Kilifi Deputy Governor Stewart Madzayo, Suleiman Shahbal Aspiring Governor Mombasa, and Ganze MP who is also Chairman ODM Kilifi county.