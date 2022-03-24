Raila: I know what works for Kenya, William Ruto doesn’t

Azimio la Umoja Presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga has asked Kenyans to trust him to turn around the country’s economic fortunes.

The former Prime Minister says, compared to his main rival in the August 2022 Presidential elections – Deputy President William Ruto, he has a better understanding of issues affecting the country and their corresponding solutions.

This understanding is what the ODM leader claims is key to changing the economic trajectory of Kenya. He insists that the solution does not lie in what Ruto has been promoting.

“Our economy has suffered because of bad leadership and management. But we can change all that so that Kenyans can enjoy its benefits.”

“But it’s not going to be changed by sloganeering and empty promises like the Bottom-Up. He (Ruto) doesn’t understand. We know what works and what doesn’t work.” He said at an event organized at his party headquarters in Nairobi where a section of Kajiado leadership led by Governor Joseph Ole Lenku decamped to the Orange outfit.

He added that; “We have examples of things that have been done before and where there has been a success and where there has been a failure. That is what we intend to do as Azimio la Umoja coalition.”

He cites the desire to transform Kenya as the reason behind the recent moves by like-minded leaders to coalesce around the Azimio la Umoja political coalition.

And buoyed by recent endorsements to his candidature, Raila expressed confidence that his coalition will mount a strong campaign that will propel him to win the eagerly-awaited poll, paving way for him to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The bad blood is no more. Jubilee and ODM are friends now. We are all in Azimio household alongside Narc, Narc Kenya, Wiper, and others. We are one, we are united and we are together. There is no quarrel.”

“Our aim is to take this country’s leadership, change the type of our leadership so that we can bring development to our people. That is what is important.” He said

Raila says he hopes to continue the economic revival journey started by President Kenyatta that has seen the revival of state institutions that had stopped operations or made huge losses such as the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC).