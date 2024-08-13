Raila: I reached out to Ruto on GenZ protests

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has opened up on the recent demonstrations that were planned by Kenyan youth (GenZ) that led to the formation of the now broad-based Government.

Odinga, during a burial service in Elgeyo Marakwet County said that a call from former President Uhuru Kenyatta led him to reach out to the Head of State to quell the protests.

“When the country was in turmoil, former President Kenyatta asked me to reach out to President Ruto about the concerns of Gen Z and Kenyans in general,” Raila said.

Odinga, who formally submitted his bid for the position of African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson, noted that Uhuru’s call placed him in a position to call for dialogue with President Ruto.

“While I am running for the AUC chairperson’s position, my priority remains stabilizing my home country for future generations,” he further said.

While reflecting on the recent GenZ protests over 2024/25 Finance Bill, governance and the country’s cost of living that led the President to dissolve his Cabinet, the ODM leader said that he told the President that a majority of Kenyans were unhappy by members of his administration.

“You know I don’t hide my words. I say direct. It’s only the media that are reporting my association is about a handshake. Kenyans are unhappy by the people you have appointed to serve them,” he said.

Both President Ruto and Raila have distanced themselves from sentiments of a handshake government, reports widely spread on the media, according to them.

Speaking in Kisii County, the Head of State said that the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance and the Orange Democratic Movement had not entered into a coalition agreement but have agreed to unite the country and serve Kenyans.

The President said the two political formations have agreed to join forces to help confront the challenges facing Kenyans.

He said the arrangement is not guided by selfish, personal or political party interests but by the well-being of the people of Kenya.

“There comes a time when the most important thing is not what benefits leaders or political parties, but what benefits the people,” he said.