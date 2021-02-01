Raila: I support Uhuru but I am not part of Jubilee

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has distanced himself from accusations that he is part and parcel of the Jubilee Government.

In an apparent reference to accusations directed at him and his party to the effect that he had derailed the ruling party’s development agenda, the former Prime Minister is adamant that he has never been in a position part of decision making in the administration.

“We remain outside of Jubilee. Is there a single member of ODM who is in government? Has anyone of them been appointed into cabinet? Is there?” He posed to the crowed, to a loud, No!

Raila, who is also the special AU envoy on infrastructure insists that he, and his team are separate from Jubilee’s internal affairs. He affirms that “we are outside and cannot be associated with the wrongs of the regime.”

The opposition leader says Jubilee remains a formation of both the President and his deputy. He criticized the DP for appearing to castigate the government for alleged failures to the electorate, yet he helped form it.

“If things are gone wrong you don’t come out and start saying that is not my mistake or start pointing an accusing finger.” He said

“It was the two of you who former government. You are a couple and you went and did your own thing and when the baby is out you can and say the baby is not mine, so whose baby is it?” Raila asked

He asked the DP to own up to any failure as it was impossible for him to detach himself from the current regime.

“You were together and you cant deny the baby. Was the baby born our of wedlock?” he asked.

The ODM leader urged those in attendance to rally behind the BBI, noting that it was going to address a number of things that have remained thorny for the country. He however expressed concern that its opponents have been spreading untruths about the exact purpose of the initiative.

“BBI is what Kenyans have been yearning for. But unfortunately there is a lot of misinformation about the initiative. But in due time, Kenyans will know the truth from lies” He said