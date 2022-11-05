Raila: I’ll have nothing against Ruto if he serves all Kenyans equally, fairly

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga now says he will not oppose President William Ruto just for the sake of it.

Instead, the opposition leader says he will rally behind him particularly if the President and his administration deliver on his pre-election pledges.

“As Azimio, we are not opposed to development. We will support the national government if it is carrying out its development agenda. And we are telling Kenyans everywhere to support that,” Raila said at an event in Homabay.

He went on; “let the national government do its work. At the moment the Kenya Kwanza Administration is still implementing projects from the Jubilee administration. We are yet to see their projects. For example, there are housing projects that were initiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government. When President Ruto comes to launch them, it’s still in order, because we want to see work going on unimpeded,”

Raila urged Kenyans to embrace the governments at both levels so that they can realize timely and meaningful development.

He challenged the national government to ensure equity in the rollout of much-needed services to all Kenyans wherever they are. Odinga also made a case for county governments to get their equitable share in good time if they handle their constitutional mandates to the people without much challenge.

“We in Azimio advocate for our Republic’s 3rd liberation: the economic emancipation of our people via increased food security, job creation, agribusiness, value addition, and devolution,” he said

The former PM was, however, quick to point out that he would not hesitate to take the government to task if it gets its priorities wrong.

“If the national government initiates things that are disadvantageous to common mwananchi such as increase of taxes, or any other way that is unconstitutional, we will oppose it vehemently,” He said

Raila commended area Governor Gladys Wanga and her administration for swiftly embarking on serving the people noting that “they have served as a model for counties.” He said this in light of the launch of the Kigoto Maize Milling Plant in Homabay by the new county administration.

