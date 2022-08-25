Raila in attendance as Nyong’o is sworn in as Kisumu Governor

Kisumu County Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o and his Deputy Dr Mathew Owili have officially assumed office for the second term after they were sworn in on Thursday.

Nyong’o was sworn in by Kakamega High Court presiding Judge William Musyoka who also officiated the symbolic handover of the instruments of power to reaffirm the start of the second term in office.

In a spirited inaugural speech during the colourful event held at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, Nyong’o called on the elected leaders in Kisumu County to collectively support his administration to deliver on the mandates and manifestos to the locals effectively.

“The campaigns are over. It is now time to work. Let us work together and build Kisumu. I appeal to you to take an active role in the development of this Great County by contributing to the public good,” he stated.

The ceremony was graced by Azimio-One Kenya leader Raila Odinga, Principal Secretary (PS) for ICT Jerome Ochieng, Nyanza Regional Commissioner Magu Mutindika, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Nyanza Regional Manager George Oira, elected leaders and other national and county government officials.

Raila congratulated Nyong’o on his re-election saying his good leadership during the first term had contributed immensely to the development of Lakeside County.

Devolution, he said, was meant to foster development at the grassroots and can only be effective with the right leadership in place.

“With the right leaders in office, devolution can revolutionize governance in our country and help realize the development agenda of empowering the people and eradicating poverty,” said the former premier.

Speaking during the same occasion, Council of Governors (COG) Director Wangalwa Kizito said the country had achieved a great milestone in democracy by electing seven female governors in the just concluded general elections.

The COG, he said, has organized an induction conference for all the newly elected governors and their deputies from the 14th to the 16th of September.