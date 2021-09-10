Raila in Kakamega to launch national unity plan

ODM leader Raila Odinga is currently in Kakamega County to launch a political and governance framework dubbed ‘Azimio la Umoja’ aimed at uniting Kenyans.

The rallying call to national unity is part of his 2022 road map to State House.

Kakamega becomes the third County to witness the launching of the rallying call which the party says is a platform for consultations with Kenyans to address problems afflicting them.

“We need to build a nation where leaders exist to serve people and not lord over them. A nation where meritocracy shall replace mediocrity and nepotism, a country with Zero tolerance to corruption,” said the former Prime Minister who will be on the ballot as a presidential candidate in 2022.

He has run unsuccessfully for president four times in 1997, 2007, 2013 and 2017 polls.

Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed while briefing reporters Friday morning ahead of the event said the movement has its foundation on the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga and therefore should not be seen as an ODM affair.

The party is on Monday next week expected to take its Azimio la Umoja meeting in Kajiado then proceed to Mombasa on Saturday.

Homa Bay and Nakuru counties hosted inaugural Azimio meetings.

The AzimioWesternEdition consultative forum has brought together leaders from different political parties including ANC, FORD-K, Jubilee and ODM.

It also has delegates from Transnzoia, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma & Busia counties; all representing different sectors of the economy.