Raila in US as Martha enjoys a game of golf

Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate and running mate are set to miss President-elect William Ruto’s inauguration on Tuesday.

In a statement sent to newsrooms Monday, Raila said he was invited by the President-elect after he reached out to him through a telephone call about Tuesday’s event but Raila said that he was out of the country.

“I received a letter and a telephone call from Ruto inviting me to his inauguration set for tomorrow, September 13, 2022. I regret however that I will not be available for the inauguration because I am out of the country and I also have other serious concerns,” said Raila.

“First, I believe that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, the body in charge of our elections, did not conduct a free and fair election.”

Raila believes that the ruling of the Supreme Court was not based on the facts and the law, even though they accepted it.

“For these reasons, the outcome of the election remains indeterminate. Once I return to the country, I will, jointly with Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leaders, announce our next steps as we seek to deepen and strengthen our democracy,” he said.

Raila has not yet conceded defeat after terming the August 9th election as a ‘bungled election’.

On the other hand, Raila’s running mate for the just concluded election Martha Karua on Tuesday morning posted a photo on her Social Media page playing golf.

“My day so far,” she posed.

My day so far pic.twitter.com/LEWlPMxKpF — Martha Karua SC (@MarthaKarua) September 13, 2022

In 2013 and 2017, the former Prime Minister skipped President Uhuru Kenyatta’s swearing-in ceremony after the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Willy Mutunga upheld Kenyatta’s victory.

In 2017, Kenya’s former Chief Justice David Maraga nullified the presidential election which later saw the then NASA leader, Raila Odinga boycott the Presidential election that was held 60-days later.

He would later swear himself in as the ‘People’s President’ at Uhuru Park on January 30, 2018.