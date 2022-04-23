Raila in Washington DC ahead of week-long US tour

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga landed in Washington DC Saturday night, ahead of his week-long tour of the United States.

Raila, who is in company of several Azimio la Umoja leaders including Narc Kenya’s Martha Karua, is expected to make a case for the alliance before various key groups ahead of August 9 2022 general elections.

A statement released ahead of the tour by the Former Prime Minister’s campaign secretariat indicated that Raila and his entourage will hold meetings with among others, senior US government officials, senior members of the United States Congress, and key African-African leaders.

Odinga will also meet and address Kenyans in the American diaspora and speak to several think tanks, the communiqué said.

“Touchdown: Washington DC for a working week. Looking forward to a robust, interactive series of engagements over the next couple of days.” Raila posted on his Twitter page shortly after he arrived in the US.

Even though pictures on Raila and his entourage’s arrival in the US did not include Martha Karua, the Narc Kenya boss also confirmed Saturday night that she had “just landed at Dulles international Airport Washington DC”,

Other leaders in company of Raila are Kisii Governor James Ongwae, his Kakamega Counterpart Wycliffe Oparanya, Kajiado Central lawmaker Elijah Memusi, Homabay County Senator Moses Kajwang, Homabay Town MP Peter Kaluma, ODM Chairman John Mbadi, Nairobi Woman Rep. Esther Passaris, Mombasa Businessman Suleiman Shabhal, Raila’s Campaign Spokesperson Prof Makau Mutua, former Kenya Ambassador to the US Elkanah Odembo, and several members of the Campaign Secretariat.