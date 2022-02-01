Raila, Indian High Commissioner meet to discuss bilateral ties

“Scores of Kenyans have been educated and have benefited from their rapid advancement in healthcare and different technological fields,” he added.

Through his Twitter account, Raila said the two countries have had strong ties spanning decades and were looking to enhancing the relations even more.

Last year in June, India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar was on a three-day official visit to Kenya.

During his three day visit, a mutual desire was expressed to expand bilateral cooperation under the Kenya-India Joint Commission Framework.

Dr. Jaishankar interacted with several ministers of Kenya including the minister for Defence, Trade and Industry, ICT, Energy, Treasury and Health Minister in a Ministerial Roundtable to review the development cooperation in various sectors.

Both sides discussed building a comprehensive partnership and explored further opportunities in the areas of Health, Environment, ICT, Tourism, Higher Education, Automotive, Defence and Security.

Besides bilateral issues, both sides reflected on global and regional issues, including the security situation in the Indo-Pacific and the Horn of Africa regions India and Kenya are satisfied with their ongoing collaboration in the United Nations Security Council and are committed to a rules-based multilateral system, wherein the United Nations plays an important role in addressing global challenges.

As a maritime neighbour and a regional economic powerhouse, Kenya assumes immense strategic significance for India.

The External Affairs Minister’s visit to this East African country during the challenging time of the Pandemic, only underscores the importance that India places on strengthening ties with this crucial East African neighbour.