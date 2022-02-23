Raila is biggest threat to devolution, Ruto says

Deputy President William Ruto has said opposition leader Raila Odinga is the biggest threat to devolution.

The Deputy President revealed that Mr Odinga has been extorting Azimio Governors demanding them to loot funds from counties to fund his campaign.

Dr Ruto said county governments are unable to provide key services to the people because Mr Odinga was demanding Ksh 20 million for his presidential campaigns from each of the governors.

He said: “If someone can ask Governors to loot county funds meant to help citizens, is it logical to have the same person be the one to protect devolution?”

Speaking in Makueni County on Wednesday, Dr Ruto challenged Governors to expose Mr Odinga for extorting them.

The Deputy President asked Ukambani residents to ditch Mr Odinga saying he does not have a development track record in the region.

Mr Ruto was accompanied by ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi, MPs Victor Munyaka (Machakos Township), Vincent Musyoka (Mwala), Irungu Kangata (Muranga), and former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama.

The leaders asked Mr Odinga to get in touch with reality on the ground and stop ridiculing poor Kenyans.

They wondered how Mr Odinga, a presidential candidate, expected Kenyans to vote for him yet he seems unaware that the cost of living has become unbearable for ordinary citizens.