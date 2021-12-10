Raila: It takes a statesman to shake the hand of a rival

ODM leader Raila Odinga took Kenyans down memory lane, narrating a political journey that has had its fair share of ups and downs, culminating in his previous stabs at the Presidency.

Having contested four times, the ODM leader unveiled his fifth presidential bid at Kasarani Stadium Friday and immediately told off those quick to judge him for his sacrificial efforts to make peace in times of political turmoil.

The former Prime Minister reiterated that his resolve for a truce has always been driven by nothing but patriotism.

Revisiting his March 2018 ‘handshake’ with President Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila, a self-declared liberation fighter and servant of the people for the last 50 years, said in all his endeavours he has never asked for anything especially to enrich himself, except for an opportunity to serve.

Raila in an emotional speech to the nation at a packed 60,000-sitting capacity arena acknowledged that it was not easy to shake the hand of a rival, but as a seasoned statesman, he had to.

“I must add here that, with this reconciliation, I asked for nothing, and I will never ask for anything except the opportunity to serve. Peacemaking is not a self-enriching enterprise. It takes a seasoned statesman to shake the hand of his rival. I thank him. In the course of our discussions, we agreed that Kenya is greater than the two of us.” he asserted.

Albeit the difficult moments, the former Prime Minister said he has never lost direction saying he was emboldened by the fact that God had called him to serve.

“In the course of this struggle, there have been ups and downs, advances and retreats, but we have never lost our direction. It is a calling from God. Blessed are the peace-makers for they shall be called the children of God” he explained.

He paid homage to President Uhuru Kenyatta for the foresight and sense of patriotism in initiating the dialogue that led to the closing of ranks between the ruling party and members of the opposition.

He said the handshake has been fought vehemently by those opposed, but disclosed that the desire to safeguard the hard-won freedom and actualize the vision of the founding fathers is what has kept him and President Kenyatta believing in their unity.

“We resolved to work together to unite our people in order to realize the Kenyan Dream as coined by the Founding Fathers,” he said.

He dismissed politics of ethnicity and social class advanced by those he described as selfish leaders.

“We agreed that despite years of effort, Project Kenya has not quite taken off the way our founders envisaged. Where our founders envisaged unity, we have been held back by divisions; tribe against tribe, region against region, men against women, leader against leader. As if these divisions have not been costly enough, there are still massive efforts by some to divide us further, as rich and poor, young and old’ he disclosed.

Some of the good tidings brought about by the handshake, he said, is the renewed fight corruption, a war that is yet to be fully won and is part of his prioritized agenda once he occupies State House.

“ We agreed that where our fathers dreamt of plenty within our borders, poverty has taken deep roots in our land. We agreed that we must deal a deadly blow to corruption before it brings down our country”.

The ODM leader who has been traversing the country to popularize the Azimio la Umoja that promotes peace said the initiative would be a movement that will foster peace as it seeks to unite Kenyans before and after the August 9 polls.

He said the initiative is anchored on the words of the national anthem

“Justice be our shield and defender, may we dwell in unity, peace and liberty, plenty be found within our borders.” That is the foundation of the Azimio la Umoja” announced the former Premier as he declared his candidature.

Photos by Jackson Mnyamwezi