Raila, Joho and Oparanya seek to be ODM’s 2022 Presidential candidate

ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya have submitted their applications to be ODM’s presidential candidate in 2022.

The National Elections Board says it shall scrutinize the three applications, vet the candidates as required by the ODM Elections and Nomination Rules and subsequent thereto announce the next processes and time table in accordance with the ODM Constitution.

The Board invited interested persons to submit their applications in January and while the process was to lapse on 26th February, Board Chairperson Catherine Muyeka Mumma says they were forced to extend the deadline following a request by some of the interested candidates.

If nominated as ODM’s flag bearer in 2022, this will be Raila’s 5th attempt on the presidency having made his first bid in 1997 on a National Development Party ticket.

Raila didn’t contest in 2002 opting to support retired President Mwai Kibaki during the famous NARC wave.

In 2007 he lost to Kibaki in a controversial election that say the Country descend into chaos before the formation of the Government of National Unity.

Raila was on the ballot once again in 2013 losing to President Uhuru Kenyatta before launching what he termed as the last bullet in 2017 where he once again lost.

It will be Joho and Oparanya’s maiden stub on the presidency as both serve their second terms as Governors in their respective Counties.