Raila, Kalonzo join Martha Karua as she celebrates 65th birthday

Azimio la Umoja top leadership joined Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua and her family as she celebrated her 65th birthday in a colorful ceremony in Nairobi.

ODM Party leader and 9th August 2022 Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his wife Ida Odinga were in a celebratory mood as they joined Martha on the dance floor.

To good health! Together with Mama Ida, Man Stevo and other friends we are here to celebrate the gift of life. Many more fruitful years to Martha Karua. pic.twitter.com/uGDXNmIH8n — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) September 22, 2022

Indeed, they were all there, from Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to Azimio head of campaign secretariat Makau Mutua, Former MP Gitobu Imanyara to hundreds of her friends.

They took time to congratulate her for the achievements she has made in political career, describing her as a woman of zeal and tolerance.

The celebrations coming barely a month after the Supreme Court dismissed the presidential election petition filed by Raila and Martha challenging the election of President Dr William Ruto.

And while the two disagreed with the Supreme Court ruling, if the events of the birthday celebrations is anything to go by, the two seem to have moved on in their respective careers.