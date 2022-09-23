Raila, Kalonzo join Martha Karua as she celebrates 65th birthday

Azimio la Umoja top leadership joined Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua and her family as she celebrated her 65th birthday in a colorful ceremony in Nairobi.

ODM Party leader and 9th August 2022 Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his wife Ida Odinga were in a celebratory mood as they joined Martha on the dance floor.

Indeed, they were all there, from Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to Azimio head of campaign secretariat Makau Mutua, Former MP Gitobu Imanyara to hundreds of her friends.

They took time to congratulate her for the achievements she has made in political career, describing her as a woman of zeal and tolerance.

The celebrations coming barely a month after the Supreme Court dismissed the presidential election petition filed by Raila and Martha challenging the election of President Dr William Ruto.

And while the two disagreed with the Supreme Court ruling, if the events of the birthday celebrations is anything to go by, the two seem to have moved on in their respective careers.

 

 

 

 

  

Latest posts

5.2 million Kenyan women use modern contraceptives

Margaret Kalekye

Justina Wamae quits Roots Party

Margaret Kalekye

Speaker downplays alleged tiff between Parliament and SRC

Margaret Kalekye

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: