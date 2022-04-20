Raila, Karua set for a week-long tour of United States

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate is scheduled to leave Nairobi Friday on an official tour of the United States of America.

Raila Odinga and his entourage will hold meetings with senior US government officials, senior members of the United States Congress, and key African-African leaders.

According to a statement from Azimio La Umoja secretariat, Odinga will meet and address Kenyans in the American diaspora and speak to several think tanks.

“These key meetings will take place at the nation’s capital in Washington DC. Odinga and his delegation will then travel to San Francisco to meet with leaders and entrepreneurs in the IT and technology space.” Read the statement.

Odinga’s US visit, which will last a week, comes just before the most intense campaign period in the lead up to the August 9 elections.

He will take the opportunity of the visit to outline his vision for Kenya, underline the importance of the strategic and historic US/Kenya relationship and the vital interests that the two counties share in the region, promote business partnerships and investment in Kenya in IT and technology, and fellowship with Kenyans abroad.

According to the statement, Odinga will take the Azimio message of an inclusive, democractic, and caring society that animates his campaign.

“That message of hope and opportunity for all Kenyans lies at the center of the US visit.” Read the statement.

He will be accompanied by key leaders, including members of his campaign; Governors Wycliffe Oparanya, Ndiritu Muriithi, and James Ongwae, Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua, former head of the civil service Dr Sally Kosgei, Sen Moses Kajwang, MP Robert Mbui, Campaign Spokesperson Prof Makau Mutua, former Kenya Ambassador to the US Elkanah Odembo, and several members of the Campaign Secretariat.