Raila: Kenya Kwanza has failed on its promises a year into office

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition now says the Kenya Kwanza administration has failed to deliver on its pre-election pledges.

Speaking during the release of the performance index of government’s one year in office, Opposition Chief Raila Odinga gave the Kenya Kwanza administration a rating of 30pc.

“The assessment has been done and our scorecard for this regime is 30 percent of D minus,” said Raila.

Raila attributed the poor score to high cost of living, increased taxation as well as the unfulfilled pledges to Kenyans.

The opposition coalition also accused the government of interference with the judiciary, parliament, and political parties.

Raila said the coalition will announce the next course of action having collected more than ten million signatures that they intend to use to hold government accountable.

At the same time, Raila criticized COTU saying the union has failed to protect the welfare of workers and particularly the increase of taxes.

“COTU ought to be on the forefront defending the welfare of workers on the high cost of living. However, we now find ourselves as the employer’s union protesting on behalf of workers,” he said.