Raila kicks off three day tour of Coast region

ODM leader Raila Odinga has kicked off his three-day tour of the Coast region.

Odinga will traverse the county in a campaign blitz to drum up support for his Azimio la Umoja peace initiative.

The former PM Sunday morning attended a church service at the full Pentecostal church in Mpeketoni, before holding rallies in Witu and Lamu Island.

The ODM boss will on Monday pitch tent in Kilifi County with a series of rallies in Malindi and Mtwapa.

He will wrap up his tour in Kwale and Mombasa counties on Tuesday with rallies in Lunga Lunga, Msambweni, and Likoni.

Odinga has been marketing his Azimio la Umoja initiative, imploring Kenyans to foster unity and peaceful coexistence ahead of the 2022 polls.

⁦@RailaOdinga⁩ speaks to congregation at the Full Gospel Church Mpeketoni #RailaInLamu pic.twitter.com/sDpBUtCIL2 — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) November 14, 2021

His return to the coast region comes even as the former premier seeks to consolidate his base that backed his three previous presidential bids.

The party is still mourning the death of employees of Mvita MP Abdullswamad Nassir who died Saturday evening near Mpeketoni in a road accident.

They were heading to Lamu to attend an ODM meeting ahead of Odinga’s tour.

The four died on the spot when the vehicle they were travelling in had a tyre burst and rolled several times.

Additional reporting by Aska Khamis