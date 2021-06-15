Raila lauds Uhuru’s development agenda, maintains BBI is Kenya’s best bet

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has commended President Uhuru Kenyatta’s special interest in responding to the needs of Kenyans.

Speaking a day after the President Kenyatta expressed satisfaction for deciding to work with all leaders for the benefit of the country, the former Prime Minister argues that the Head of State is addressing issues which had not been given due attention by previous regimes.

He pointed out some of the projects Uhuru’s administration is implementing in his second term in office could not wait.

“The President came up with affordable housing scheme. This is something that should have been done long time ago but it was not done.” He said

“He is simply responding to the needs of our people. He wants to satisfy the need or housing in our urban areas.” Raila added

Indeed, during his meeting with Akamba leaders at State House on Monday, President Kenyatta had acknowledged ample time to concentrate his energies on serving Kenyans after he declaring political ceasefire with his competitors.

“Working in conjunction with my colleagues, I have been able to focus on the development agenda not the political agenda,” He said.

According to Raila, the affordable housing scheme was of great significant to Kenyans especially given that urbanization was spreading fast and the country had no option but to plan for it.

“We are now doing slum upgrading because of lack of proper planning by previous governments.” He added

Raila, who were speaking during the funeral of the late David Kamau Waweru, the father to KNCCI Chairman Richard Ngatia in Kangemi, narrated how the country has had no proper urban planning since independence, leading to the emergence of slums.

“When I was the Minister of Roads, Housing and Public works, we came up with a new housing policy. Our housing policy had not been revised for a very long time.” He disclosed, commending the President for giving the issue priority.

But he said the country must also recognize the needs and rights of the indigenous people. He argues that this is why “we said we need more constituencies. That is why in BBI we proposed addition of 12 more constituencies in the city.”

Even though he said he did not want to talk about BBI given that the matter is in court, he maintained that the decision by a five-judge bench to annul the process did not end it and that those who are opposed to it should not celebrate yet.

“Covid-19 pandemic and the petition in court took us to half time, but be sure reggae will be back, because nobody can stop reggae,” He said