Raila leaves for the UK for 5-day tour after Azimio endorsement

ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga Sunday night flew to the UK for a five day tour accompanied by several Azimio La Umoja leaders.

Raila left the Country hours after he was endorsed as Azimio’s flag bearer for the August election and after 21 parties Among them Wiper party associated with Kalonzo Musyoka signed a pact to support his candidature.

Raila is expected to sell his ideologies to the Kenyans in the diaspora, his visit coming barely a week after Deputy President William Ruto jetted back after a 10 day tour of the UK and the US.

Sources indicate that Raila is accompanied by Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyajui and will link up with COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli who left on Friday.

Join me on Thursday this week in London, UK, together with, among others, Rt. Hon @RailaOdinga, @HassanAliJoho and @JunetMohamed. pic.twitter.com/5yXBkBXebM — Francis Atwoli NOM (DZA), CBS, EBS, MBS. (@AtwoliDza) March 13, 2022

Raila is expected to watch the Arsenal versus Liverpool Premier League Match on Wednesday before holding a meeting with Kenyans living in the UK on Thursday 17th March.

The meeting will take place at Holiday Inn, Kensington, London and will also be attended by Atwoli, Joho, Peter Kenneth among other leaders accompanying him.

Kenyans living in the UK, the US, Canada, Germany, among other Countries will vote for the first time in the August 2022 election.