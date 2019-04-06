Raila, local leaders differ over privatization of Sony Sugar

Raila Odinga, has differed with a section of elected leaders from Nyanza over privatization of Sony Sugar.

Speaking at Awendo Green stadium when he commissioned the construction of Awendo Medical Training College, Raila said the sugar industry needs a proper management system that would safeguard the interests of farmers and this can only be realized through privatization.

The ODM party leader said the government is looking for ways of saving the miller so as to strengthen agriculture which has been the backbone of Migori County’s economy.

Raila further added that through privatization , the crushing capacity of the miller will be increased to 30,000 tonnes per month and this enable Kenya to compete favorably with other countries at the international market.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Local leaders have been opposed to privatization of the sugar company claiming that the investors who will come will be driven by profits and will not have the welfare of farmers at heart.

Also read https://www.kbc.co.ke/govt-to-roll-out-e-wallet-services-for-farmers/