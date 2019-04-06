Raila, local leaders differ over privatization of Sony Sugar

Written By: KBC Reporter
16

sugar miller
The sugar miller has been unable to meet its full crushing capacity due to low cane supply
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Raila Odinga, has differed with a section of elected leaders from Nyanza over privatization of Sony Sugar.

Speaking at Awendo Green stadium when he commissioned the construction of Awendo Medical Training College, Raila said the sugar industry needs a proper management system that would safeguard the interests of farmers and this can only be realized through privatization.

Also Read  One person arrested over electoral malpractices in Embakasi South

The ODM party leader said the government is looking for ways of saving the miller so as to strengthen agriculture which has been the backbone of Migori County’s economy.

Also Read  UNDP opens first field office bordering Kenya and Ethiopia

Raila further added that  through privatization , the crushing  capacity  of the  miller will be increased to 30,000 tonnes  per  month and this enable  Kenya  to compete  favorably  with  other countries at the international market.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163

Local leaders have been opposed to privatization of the sugar company claiming that the investors who will come will be driven by profits and will not have the welfare of farmers at heart.

Also Read  University lecturers required to have doctorate degrees by October

Also read https://www.kbc.co.ke/govt-to-roll-out-e-wallet-services-for-farmers/

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR