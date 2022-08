Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance leader Raila Odinga has assured the United Nations of the country’s stability even with the pending petition before the Supreme Court challenging the presidential election results. Raila who spoke at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation offices at Upper Hill Nairobi also maintained Azimio has a watertight case and will successfully challenge the presidential election results announced on August 15, 2022 by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

