Azimio la Umoja presidential flag bearer, Raila Odinga has maintained that he is dissatisfied by the manner in which the Chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Wafula Chebukati conducted the August 9th general election. Raila who spoke when he met members of the clergy earlier today said his team will challenge Ruto’s win at the Supreme court.

