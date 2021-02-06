Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has once again maintained that the car grant the president promised each Member of County Assembly (MCA) is not a bribe for them to pass the Constitution of Kenya [Amendment] Bill, 2020.

Speaking in Kakuma in Turkana County Saturday, the opposition leader said MCAs also deserve a car grant just like the MPs.

The ODM leader said the bill has more benefits to counties and MCAs would still, vote for it even without the car grant.

At the same time, Odinga said the youth stand to benefit more from the Constitution of Kenya [Amendment] Bill, 2020.

He added that the BBI proposes a Youth Development Fund to empower young people economically. He further hit out at Deputy President Dr. William Ruto for propagating wheelbarrows narrative as a way of empowering the youth.

On Tuesday, the opposition leader argued that the ward representatives play an important role in nation’s development and should not be overlooked on the issue of grants which fellow representatives at the National Assembly and the Senate currently enjoy.

“If the MPs receive Kshs. 7 million car grant, why should it be a crime to do the same for MCAs?” Raila posed during a meeting with MCAs from his party drawn from all over the country.

According to the former Prime Minister, the ward representatives deserve the said package given that they are “the ones that are in daily contact with the electorate.”

“I know it because whenever I go to my rural area, my home is always full by five or six o’clock and people come with serious problems. I fully understand what you guys meet on daily basis.” He said, to a roaring cheer from buoyant MCAs.

On Friday, the former Prime minister wondered why Ruto resorted to the wheelbarrow when a few years ago he was fronting youth empowerment programmes whose basis were on current technological trends.

“Instead of giving our young people access to capital, you are talking about wheelbarrow. What can a wheelbarrow do? A wheelbarrow is only effective at a construction site.” Raila said

“Ruto is very forgetful. In 2013, while on campaign Ruto said he will help build a high-tech economy. He promised that every child in primary school will be given a laptop. Those children are about to do their class eight national exams and they haven’t seen the laptops. He then turns around and says he will give them wheelbarrows.” the ODM leader added.

Meanwhile, Kiambu County Assembly will by early next week pass the amendment bill to set a precedent for the other counties in the Mt. Kenya region to follow suit.

Speaking at Kilimambogo in Thika East as he monitored the road tarmacking process in the area, Kiambu Governor James Nyoro said plans to scuttle the Building Bridges Initiative process by the Tangatanga proponents in the county had hit a snag and that MCAs are ready to pass the document come next week.

The governor said Kiambu cannot afford to shoot down the motion as it was one of the beneficiaries of six new members of parliament where Thika will be split into two (Thika West and Thika East), Others to be split is Juja, Ruiru, Kiambu, and Kabete.

Nyoro at the same time defended President Uhuru Kenyatta’s development record in the Mt Kenya region and the country as a whole saying due to the good cooperation with the national government, Kiambu is regaining its lost glory.

