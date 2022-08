Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua have petitioned the Supreme Court disputing the declaration of William Ruto as the winner of the presidential election. Raila cites massive irregularities and illegalities in the whole electoral process and now wants the results declared null and void. He also demanded a re-tallying of the votes or a fresh presidential election conducted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...