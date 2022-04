Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party presidential flag-bearer, Raila Odinga has pledged to focus on the country’s economic revival and seal all corruption loopholes if elected President in the August 9 General Election. Addressing a meeting of the Constituency for Africa group that seeks to shape America’s policy for Africa in Washington DC, Raila further said that his administration will provide a platform where Kenyans can engage and trade with the rest of the world.

