Raila meets UK Minister of State Commonwealth Lord Tariq Ahmad

Azimio La Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, who is on a five day tour of the United Kingdom on Wednesday met the UK Minister of State Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Lord Tariq Ahmad in London.

Raila rooted for multilateral approach to challenges facing the globe, especially as it recovers from adverse effects of COVID-19.

“As the world recovers from the ravages of the Covid-19, its clear that multi-lateralism works best when approaching global challenges.” He said.

Raila and Ahmad spoke at length on how Kenya and UK can partner on development for mutual benefit to the two countries as they work to regrow their economies in the post-pandemic period.

He then delivered an address to the Commonwealth Secretariat titled ​​“The Road to Peaceful Elections in Kenya” and later gave his Chatham House address on “Kenya’s 2022 elections: Priorities for unity and policy change.”

My vision for Kenya and thoughts on unity, that we are offering as Azimio la Umoja Coalition. #Azimio4OneNation https://t.co/SLaErhqQ48 — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) March 16, 2022

On Thursday, Raila will meet Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Lambeth Palace before meeting with Kenyans living in the UK.

Honoured to have joined Rt. Hon. @RailaOdinga in his discussions with Lord Tariq Ahmad who is UK's Minister of State Foreign Commonwealth & Development Affairs. pic.twitter.com/Byxb25GwuJ — James Orengo (@orengo_james) March 16, 2022

According to Odinga’s spokesperson Dennis Onyango the ODM leader is being accompanied by several leaders including Governors Ali Hassan Joho (Mombasa) and Charity Ngilu (Kitui), Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and former Head of Public Service Sally Kosgey and COTU secretary-general Francis Atwoli.