Raila meets with UK Minister for Armed Forces James Heappey

Azimio La Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, who is on a five day tour of the United Kingdom, has met British Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey.

In his twitter handle Tuesday, Odinga said that they had a robust discussion on matters pertaining to security with a view of enhancing ties between Kenya and Britain.

PL @RailaOdinga today held discussions with with the UK Minister for Armed Forces @JSHeappey at the Ministry of Defence in London. Peace & enhancement of military co-operation btw Kenya & the UK featured. @HassanAliJoho @JunetMohamed & @MEsipisu (High Comm to UK) were present. pic.twitter.com/nCkjZYgIqH — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) March 15, 2022

“The UK has been one of Kenya’s most loyal and dependable defense and security partners. We had a robust discussion on matters appertaining to security with a view of enhancing our ties moving into the future,” he said.

The ODM leader who flew to the UK shortly after his endorsement as the Azimio La Umoja Presidential candidate has lined up a series of high-profile engagements in his five-day UK visit.

According to Raila’s itinerary, he will on Wednesday hold a meeting with Lord Tarif Ahmad, the UK Minister for South Asia, North Africa, the United Nations and the Commonwealth.

He will then deliver an address to the Commonwealth Secretariat titled ​​“The Road to Peaceful Elections in Kenya” and later give his Chatham House address on “Kenya’s 2022 elections: Priorities for unity and policy change.”

On the same day, Raila will head to Emirates Stadium where he will watch a football match between Arsenal and Liverpool.

On Thursday, Raila will meet Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Lambeth Palace before meeting with Kenyans living in the UK.

According to Odinga’s spokesperson Dennis Onyango the ODM leader was accompanied by several leaders including Governors Ali Hassan Joho (Mombasa) and Charity Ngilu (Kitui), Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and former Head of Public Service Sally Kosgey and COTU secretary-general Francis Atwoli.