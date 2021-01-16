Raila mobilizes support for BBI among women leaders

Written By: Gladys Mungai

ODM leader Raila Odinga has urged women in the country to support the building bridges initiative saying it will unlock the the two thirds gender rule.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Raila says BBI will ensure adequate representation of women in key positions in Government.

The ODM leaders spoke at the Ufungamano House in Nairobi when he met a group of women leaders.

Also Read  PS lauds back to school progress in public Schools in Isiolo

He said BBI will bridge the gaps that exist in the current constitution hitting out at those opposing it saying they don’t want the country to progress democratically.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

This even as the Third way Alliance Party said it will seek legal redress following the vetting, approval and swearing in of Ann Kananu as Nairobi’s Deputy Governor.

Also Read  Construction of Ksh 300m Naivasha hospital to be complete by April

The Alliance says the decision to appoint Kananu infringes on the right of Nariobi citizens to elect a Governor of their choice.

Meanwhile Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka has urged the Luhya community to unite and strengthen their bargaining power ahead of the 2022 political contest.

Also Read  Police in Embu investigating man who killed his wife and hanged her body

Lusaka said the community has what it takes to lead the Nation but risks being locked out of Government if it does not put its house in order.

 

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Hunja Macharia

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR