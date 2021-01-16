Raila mobilizes support for BBI among women leaders

ODM leader Raila Odinga has urged women in the country to support the building bridges initiative saying it will unlock the the two thirds gender rule.

Raila says BBI will ensure adequate representation of women in key positions in Government.

The ODM leaders spoke at the Ufungamano House in Nairobi when he met a group of women leaders.

He said BBI will bridge the gaps that exist in the current constitution hitting out at those opposing it saying they don’t want the country to progress democratically.

This even as the Third way Alliance Party said it will seek legal redress following the vetting, approval and swearing in of Ann Kananu as Nairobi’s Deputy Governor.

The Alliance says the decision to appoint Kananu infringes on the right of Nariobi citizens to elect a Governor of their choice.

Meanwhile Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka has urged the Luhya community to unite and strengthen their bargaining power ahead of the 2022 political contest.

Lusaka said the community has what it takes to lead the Nation but risks being locked out of Government if it does not put its house in order.