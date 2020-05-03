Raila mourns Tabitha Karanja’s daughter Tecra

Former Prime Minister and ODM leader Raila Odinga has mourned Tecra Karanja, the daughter of Keroche Breweries chief executive Tabitha Karanja.

Tecra, who led a private life unlike her sister Anerlisa, who has been in the media limelight died on Saturday afternoon following a tragic accident as announced by the company.

Little is known about the tragic accident with the family requesting for privacy.

“May the Lord grant you strength and courage to bear the loss. May Tecra’s Soul Rest In Eternal Peace”, Raila said on his twitter handle.

Dear Joseph and Tabitha Karanja, Please accept deep condolences from @IdaOdinga and I on the passing of your daughter Tecra Muigai. May the Lord grant you strength and courage to bear the loss. May Tecra’s Soul Rest In Eternal Peace. — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) May 3, 2020

Until her death, Tecra worked as the Strategy and Innovation Director at Keroche Breweries. She is said to have been behind important innovations that have enriched the company’s product range including the development of new brands that were scheduled to launch later this year.

” Tecra’s brilliance passion and energy were the source of important innovations that have enriched the company’s product range including the development of new brands that were scheduled to be launched this year,” the company said in a statement.

She has been described as a remarkable ambitious businesswoman.

“While we mourn the loss of a remarkable young lady, we also celebrate her life and hope that it serves as an example to young people around the world to work hard to make their dreams come true and be willing to explore and push their limits,” their statement adds.

Kenyans expressed shock at the news of the sudden death of Tabitha’s daughter and took to social media to condole with the family which has asked for privacy to mourn their loved one.

“ As we begin preparation for her final send-off we ask for respect and privacy during these difficult times,” the statement said.