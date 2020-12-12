Raila returns to Mt. Kenya, leads BBI popularization drive

Opposition leader Raila Odinga made another tour of Central Kenya on Friday, in a visit aimed at drumming up support for the Building Bridges Initiative report.

Being President Uhuru Kenyatta’s political bedrock, Raila rallied the locals to back his unity pact with the head of state terming it a step in the right direction. He insists that they came together for the sake of the country’s well-being.

The ODM leader narrated how unity among Kenyans was a major driver behind the defeat of colonialists, leading to victory as Kenya became a sovereign state. To Raila, the dream then is alive to this day.

“This is the unity that we want to restore. This is because if we can stay united, Kenya will move forward.” He said of handshake

Raila who was in the Ol Kalou area of Nyandarua said as a country, “we know where we have come from and we similarly know where we are going.”

“We want a Kenya where there is no hatred (among tribes). Unity in diversity is the richness of our country. And it is possible to realize that unity.” He added

According to Raila, the only way to bequeath future generations of this nation a new Kenya is if citizens work together, an undertaking which he says is doable.

“We want a Kenya where God is our saviour, justice is our shield and defender, and we dwell in Unity, Peace and liberty, and plenty be found within our borders.” He remarked amid applause

This he said is what was binding the likes of Jomo Kenyatta, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Tom Mboya, James Gichuru, Paul Ngei, Kungu Karumba among others together amid the struggle

He however was quick to maintain that the handshake has nothing to do with Uhuru succession plan once he exits.

“We (Uhuru and Raila) decided that we won’t discuss the issue of 2022. 2022 is an event it will come and go, but Keya will remain.” The Ex-PM said

He insists that those who oppose BBI have a democratic right to do so. Raila says this group should, however, come out in the open and state its case as to why they are opposed to the document.

“We will also give reasons why we support it and Kenyans will decide whether they want it or not. But the issue of listing questions to be taken to a referendum.” He said

Among those who accompanied Raila on the tour of Central Kenya include Peter Kenneth, David Murathe, James Orengo, and Maina Kamanda among others.