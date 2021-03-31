Raila: My commitment to Handshake, BBI unaffected

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has reiterated his firm commitment to a unity pact with President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking publicly for the first time since his isolation after contracting covid-19, the ODM leader allayed fears that the handshake was in jeopardy, amid claims that all was not well between his camp and that of his principal in the political pact, President Kenyatta.

“The meeting reaffirmed ODM’s commitment to the spirit of handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta that has created an environment of peace and stability required to address the pressing issues facing the country,” He said after a meeting with the leadership of the Orange Democratic Movement.

In what looked like an attempt to assure his supporters that all was well between the head of the state and the former prime minister, Raila who hasn’t been seen in public since he was hospitalized said his outfit will continue pushing for the adoption of the BBI bill both by parliament and the public, as and when it is subjected to a popular initiative.

“We tasked the party and our supporters to continue showing this commitment to the handshake and its wider national goals in word and deed, in the interest of the nation” Raila stated.

“Parliament should fast track the process and release the document to the public to enable the people of Kenya to have a final say on the envisaged changes to the constitution via a referendum,” the Ex-PM said

The ODM leader is adamant that the BBI must be subjected to a referendum because it entails a fundamental reorganization of the architecture of the executive. As such Raila says Kenyans must have a say in this restructuring.