Raila not responsible for your troubles, Ex-PM allies tell Ruto

Political leaders allied to ODM leader Raila Odinga have dismissed claims that the former Prime Minister was the genesis of Deputy President William Ruto’s predicaments.

Led by Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir, the leaders asked the DP and his supporters to stop dragging Raila’s name into their perceived misfortunes as he had nothing to do with them.

“When did Raila or ODM become part of the government? “How do you blame others for your own wrong problems?” posed Nassir.

The Mvita lawmaker wonders why the opposition leader was being criticized for his decision to end political enmity with President Uhuru Kenyatta at a time they needed to put the country first.

“The handshake between Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta cannot be blamed for the bad blood between the President and his deputy.” He charged

The handshake, Nassir said, was meant to bring peace and unite the country, and it succeeded in doing so. He reiterates that this does not however make Raila part of the government.

Nassir further distanced Raila from accusations to the effect that he jeopardized Jubilee Party’s development agenda. The lawmaker insists the orange party leader is not part of the ruling government and the blame directed at him is baseless.

He instead argues that the DP has been part and parcel of the Jubilee administration for the last 9 years, and therefore cannot castigate the perceived shortcomings in government.

He praised Raila describing him as a forward-looking leader who has championed for devolution all his political life. He says devolution has revolutionized the economic situation at the grassroots.

“I believe in a government that shall believe in devolution, I believe in a government that shall ensure that its workers are properly remunerated,” said Nassir.

The legislator urged Kenyans to be alert and not allow themselves to be swayed the wrong way especially as the country prepares for another election.