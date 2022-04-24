Raila Odinga begins week-long US tour

Raila US Tour

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga has commenced his one week US tour with a series of meetings.

Earlier Sunday Odinga held engagements  with Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General on the Prevention of Genocide Alice Wairimu Nderitu and former US Ambassador to Kenya Michael Ranneberger.

ODM leader Raila Odinga and his entourage arrived in Washington DC where he is set to hold a series of meetings with senior US government officials as well as senior members of the US Congress in Washington DC. 

Odinga will also meet key African-American leaders and Kenyans in the American diaspora.

Back home, Central Organization of Trade Unions Secretary General  Francis Atwoli has  castigated leaders he accused of using shortcuts in a bid to amass wealth through dubious illegitimate means.

Speaking at the ACK St Stephens Church Jogoo road in Nairobi, Atwoli called on voters  to make a wise decision at the ballot.

His sentiments were echoed by Labor Principal Secretary Peter Tum who assured Kenyans that the elections will be delivered in a democratic, free and  fair manner.

Meanwhile a section of Nairobi ODM ward aspirants  have protested over what they term as shambolic party nominations.

Led by Ednah Arati the aspirants who have lodged their complaints with the party’s dispute tribunal want a repeat of the exercise in areas under dispute.

  

Latest posts

Kenya records 13 new Covid-19 cases, no death

Claire Wanja

IEBC: Independent candidates to submit clearance certificates by May 2

Claire Wanja

Muturi says Kenya Kwanza espouses Kibaki ideals

Christine Muchira

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More