Raila Odinga begins week-long US tour

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga has commenced his one week US tour with a series of meetings.

Earlier Sunday Odinga held engagements with Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General on the Prevention of Genocide Alice Wairimu Nderitu and former US Ambassador to Kenya Michael Ranneberger.

ODM leader Raila Odinga and his entourage arrived in Washington DC where he is set to hold a series of meetings with senior US government officials as well as senior members of the US Congress in Washington DC.

Odinga will also meet key African-American leaders and Kenyans in the American diaspora.

Back home, Central Organization of Trade Unions Secretary General Francis Atwoli has castigated leaders he accused of using shortcuts in a bid to amass wealth through dubious illegitimate means.

Speaking at the ACK St Stephens Church Jogoo road in Nairobi, Atwoli called on voters to make a wise decision at the ballot.

His sentiments were echoed by Labor Principal Secretary Peter Tum who assured Kenyans that the elections will be delivered in a democratic, free and fair manner.

Meanwhile a section of Nairobi ODM ward aspirants have protested over what they term as shambolic party nominations.

Led by Ednah Arati the aspirants who have lodged their complaints with the party’s dispute tribunal want a repeat of the exercise in areas under dispute.