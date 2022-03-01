‘Raila Odinga has violated our agreement’ says Kalonzo

Wiper Democratic Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has asked ODM Party leader Raila Odinga to honour 2017 National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition agreement to back him for president even as they engage in talks for Azimio and One Kenya Alliance (OKA) partnership.

Addressing the press Tuesday, Kalonzo insisted that if at all there will be talks, they must be structured and all-inclusive under the understanding of equal partnership.

” In releasing this document (NASA deal between Mr Raila Amolo Odinga and Mr Stephen Kalonzo dated 30th April 2017), it is imperative to mention that I have tried twice to have Prof. Makau Mutua convene a meeting between me and my brother Hon. Raila Odinga in his capacity as the depository of this most important document; on his part, Prof Makau stands in breach of his obligation under the Agreement since he has joined Hon. Railas’s campaign team,” said Kalonzo.

“By accepting nomination of the Orange Democratic Movement to run as president for the 5th time, I believe my brother Hon. Raila Odinga has committed an irreparable material breach of this Agreement-defines as “irreparable material breach” shall mean a repudiation, reneging, a violation or as ouster in away way of any Articles of Agreement,” added Kalonzo.

The Wiper Party leader said Odinga has an option of abiding by the terms of the agreement or has the option of choosing to act in utter defiance of the agreement and thereby compounding the trust deficit.

” Attending the ODM delegates Conference at which my brother was named a presidential candidate would have meant acquiescence of the impugned breach. My brother has the option of abiding by the terms of this live binding, legal Agreement and thereby emerging as a true, national, regional and indeed continental democratic hero or he chooses to act in utter defiance and repudiation of the agreement in both cases, he remains a brother with whom, I have labored in absolute good faith, to bring true democratic change to our country,” said the Wiper leader.

Click here to read the full–> NASA COALITION MANIFESTO

Kalonzo however, said Odinga remains a brother with who has laboured with in absolute good faith to bring true democratic change to Kenya.

” As already publicly expressed, I am ready to work with him under the Three pillar, Grand coalition government, for the sake of our great nation. I urge that as we engage in fresh negotiations this document forms the basis for such negotiation,” said Kalonzo.

He at the same time urged political leaders and all leaders to remain true to their written commitments as they set a good example to present and future generations.

Kalonzo however noted that the NASA Coalition should not have collapsed had the partner parties and in particular ODM remained committed to the letter and spirit of the Coalition agreement.

