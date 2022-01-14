Raila Odinga popularises Azimio la Umoja in Taita Taveta

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga Friday commissioned the Ksh 88.6 million Nyangoro Maktau Water project in Taita Taveta County.

The project which will benefit more than 17,000 residents of Maktau area is funded by the European Union through the water sector trust fund and the as a funding partner.

The total project cost is Ksh 88.6 million with the water sector trust fund contributing Ksh 77 million whereas Taita Taveta County Government contributed 13 per cent equivalent to Ksh 11 .5 million.

Speaking during the commissioning of the project, Raila made a number of promises including affordable healthcare famed as BABA CARE, free primary secondary and tertiary education and a monthly six thousand shillings stipend to poor families.

In the Mwatate rally, Raila made similar promises to residents.

Other politicians who accompanied Raila were Taita Taveta County Governor Granton Samboja Taveta MP Naomi Shaban, Mwatate MP Andrew Mwadime among others.