Raila Odinga’s day with destiny, delegates set for Azimio NDC

President Uhuru Kenyatta will lead an estimated 300 delegates from over 15 political parties in endorsing ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga as Azimio La Umoja presidential flag bearer.

Delegates have arrived at the KICC ahead of Raila’s day with destiny even as sources indicate that Raila is holed up at a Nairobi hotel as he tries to thrash out a deal with Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

The Azimio La Umoja movement brings together Jubilee Party, ODM party, Narc, Party Of Unity (PNU), DAP-K, UDM, BUS Party among others with Raila saying his dream is to unite Kenyans ahead of the August elections.

Raila and his entourage will then head to Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi for what he has termed as the defining moment of the 2022 succession politics.

Already thousands of Raila supporters have made their way to Jacaranda grounds while security has been heightened in the area and its environs.