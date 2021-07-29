Raila Odinga’s ODM party bows out of troubled NASA coalition

It is now official, after months of conflict of interest, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has quit the National Super Alliance (NASA).

The top decision-making organ of the party disclosed Thursday after a meeting chaired by party leader Raila Odinga that it had resolved to formally cut ties with partners in the opposition in the 2017 general elections.

In a statement delivered by party Secretary-General and spokesperson Edwin Sifuna, ODM NEC disclosed that it has moved on and is now scouting for other potential partners in readiness for the next elections.

“We still hold that NASA is the past. We further demonstrate this by our formal exit.” Sifuna said

“The NEC has further deliberated on the future of the party and its need to make new friends. We intend to embark on a program to build new partnerships and extend the ongoing talks with our potential partners to the grassroots,” he added.

Raila welcomed the decision to end the relationship with Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC, Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya, and Wiper of Kalonzo Musyoka saying the party will “now embark on a new, inclusive and futuristic political trajectory.”

“I’m impressed by team’s enthusiasm in promoting our party’s social justice agenda.” The former Prime minister said

The final straw, going by ODM official’s sentiments, appears the prolonged dispute over sharing of party funds.

ODM maintains that even though its former partners have maintained that they lawfully deserve a share of the political parties’ fund to which ODM is the greatest beneficiary, the orange party owes them nothing.

ODM says its position on the matter has been reinforced by the registrar of political parties and the auditor general.

“The money ODM receives is purely out of the votes received by ODM candidates in the Gubernatorial, Parliamentary and civic seats and does not include Presidential votes,” Sifuna argued

His sentiments were lauded by ODM chairman John Mbadi who decried misrepresentation of facts by their former partners on the matter of sharing on funds.

“Get to understand how political parties’ funds are shared. It is very clear in the law. Once a party qualifies, in this case, it is only Jubilee and ODM. To allocate the money you add all the votes garnered by all Gubernatorial, MP, and MCA candidates in the last election. It is not just those who were elected but everyone who contested,” Mbadi said