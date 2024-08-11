Raila, ODM decided to walk away from Azimio – Eugene Wamalwa

Former Defence Minister Eugene Wamalwa now says the constituent parties of Azimio la Umoja can no longer work with the Orange Democratic Movement led by Raila Odinga.

Wamalwa, who leads the DAP-Kenya party, states that Raila and his team have chosen to collaborate with the ruling party, making their position in the opposition party untenable.

He categorically states that Raila has aligned himself with the enemy and is no longer part of the union that once bound them against the current regime.

“Kwa ndoa kuna kitu inaitwa irreconcilable differences, that is a ground for divorce. When a marriage breaks down irretrievably, and you are no longer compatible, you go separate ways. Wao (ODM) wanataka kuokoa Zakayo, sisi (wengine katika Azimio) tunataka kuokoa Kenya. Hatuwezi kuwa pamoja,” he said ruing a church service in Makongeni, Thika town.

Wamalwa explains that ODM is now integrated into the Kenya Kwanza administration and cannot separate themselves from the new political alliance, particularly since some of its members have been appointed to government positions as Cabinet Secretaries.

“Team Okoa Zakayo (ODM), we wish you well kwa serikali hiyo. Mumegawana mawizara na sasa nasikia wanataka kugawana PSs. State corporation’s pia wanataka kugawana. Lakini sisi tutasimama imara, kidete na Wakenya,” added

He further expresses his discomfort with leaders within Azimio who claim that everything is fine when there are actually problems, especially considering that leaders are no longer reading from the same script.

“We must tell Kenyans the truth. Tukiwa kwa Azimio, all is not well. Martha Karua ametoka na Narc Kenya, na Peter Munya anataka kutoka na PNU. Hii ni kwa sababu tunasema Zakayo must go lakini kuna wenzetu wanasema Zakayo must stay,” he said